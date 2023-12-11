Ford Ranger bags International Pick-up Award in France

Ford’s Ranger bakkie has achieved overall honours with the International Pick-up Award (IPUA) for the third time in a decade, while the anticipated Transit Custom has claimed the International Van of the Year (IVOTY) award.

Ford achieved a double victory after its two commercial vehicles managed wins in each of their classes marking the third occasion in a decade of scoring double wins.

The awards were presented during a special ceremony at the Solutrans commercial vehicle show in Lyon, France, with Tim Slatter, vice president of product programmes for Ford collecting the awards and stating: “This is a pride point for our Ford teams across the globe who strive to deliver quality-driven products for our customers. We are delighted that the jury has recognised the strength of our newest commercial vehicles, built with the purpose of supporting customers’ business needs across all vocations.”

The testing took place both on- and off-road, with an IPUA jury comprising of European and South African journalists in Greece earlier this year.

Serving as Ford’s most global product, the Ranger bakkie is built in six factories across four continents, with Silverton serving as an African flagship and producer of European-bound models. Ford says the Ranger has been the European region’s top-selling bakkie for the past eight years, accounting for almost half of all sales on the continent.

“We are delighted that the Ford Ranger has been recognised by the IPUA jury for the third time, which is testament to its enduring appeal as Europe’s favourite pickup for the past eight years. The new Ford Ranger has the most comprehensive series choice yet, offering customers the on-road refinement and off-road capability to suit work days and weekends. It’s built ready for work and play,” says Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe.

With the European Union gravitating to less emission-polluting vehicles, Ford has announced the Ranger bakkie is soon to receive plug-in hybrid electric vehicle treatment which will enable it to continue contending the market as regulations on new vehicle sales become more stringent.

