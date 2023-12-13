Mercedes SL63 S E retains V8 to become most powerful SL ever

The SL63 S E Performance moniker is the most power-laden and technologically competent model in the entirety of the SL badge’s existence.

Contrasting the conservative four-cylinder masses that chockablock the firm’s performance car line-up is a fervent 4l twin-turbocharged V8 assisted by the AMG Electric Drive Unit, whose collaborative efforts bestow 600kW and 1 420N.m to all four wheels, allowing the open-top German to sprint to 100km/h from a standstill in 2.9 seconds.

Supporting drivetrain components include a mechanical rear-axe limited-slip differential and an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G. The aforementioned AMG Electric Drive Unit comprises a 150kW permanently excited synchronous electric motor and electrically switched two-speed transmission. Mercedes took inspiration from the Formula 1 hybrid racing cars when developing the high-performance 400V battery equipped in the new SL63 S E Performance.

Below the sultry skin of the SL63 S E Performance is an AMG Active Ride Control suspension system aided by a semi-active roll stabilisation system. The semi-active adjustable dampers replace conventional torsion bar stabilisers purposed to reduce body roll and accommodate a more diverse range of driving situations. Additionally, the SL63 S E Performance is outfitted with active rear-axle steering as standard.

“The SL has always been an icon in the Mercedes-Benz portfolio. The latest version of the legendary roadster transfers this status into the future. First and foremost, the new SL 63 S E Performance which, with its innovative technology, is the most powerful member of the SL family,” says Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH and head of Mercedes-Benz G-Class & Mercedes Maybach divisions.

The SL63 S E Performance features a familiarly styled cabin with characterising features, such as the 2+2 AMG sports seat layout, large centre display screen and digital driver display, which rely on the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system.

