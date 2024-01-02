Jimny transformed into Delta Integrale or Renault 5 Turbo lookalike

Japanese tuning firm DAMD is set to transform the Suzuki Jimny, celebrated for its off-road capabilities and devoted fan base, just in time for the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon as other off-roading icons.

Known for its expertise in crafting unique body kits for small Japanese cars, DAMD will unveil two striking creations paying tribute to iconic European models from almost four decades ago – the Renault 5 and the revered Lancia Delta Integrale.

DAMD’s rendition of the Jimny as the French city car features headlights reminiscent of the Renault 5 and a radiator grille mirroring the small hatchback. Rally-ready aesthetics are achieved with white OZ wheels, and a nostalgic touch is added with a rear spoiler reminiscent of the 5’s gentle wing. Interestingly, a decal on the side humorously denotes this as a non-turbo model, distinguishing it from the original Renault 5 Turbo.

For those seeking a more aggressive appearance, DAMD presents a Jimny inspired by the Lancia Delta Integrale. Capturing the essence of the Italian rally hatch, this reimagined model boasts four circular headlights and yellow fog lamps integrated into the bumper, accompanied by a larger rear spoiler.

The Delta HF Integrale remains the most successful rally car to ever compete after winning Lancia six consecutive manufacturers’ world titles between 1987 and 1991, four drivers’ titles, plus the drivers’ title in the Group N support class of the Championship in 1987.

While both Renault and Lancia employed some potent powertrains under the bonnets of their rally heroes, this DAMD recreations regrettably retain the same motivator from Suzuki. In the South African market, this is the 1,5-liter naturally aspirated engine which is good for a fun 75 kW 130 N.m.

