For the 21st consecutive year, Chery has been China’s top passenger vehicle exporter with just under a million units leaving the Asian country in the past 12 months.

Looking for your next new or used Chery? Find it here with CARmag.

With December concluding at a monthly sales volume of 215 690 units, Chery Group achieved a milestone for annual sales sales reaching annual sales of 1 881 316 units, representing a year-on-year growth of 52,6%, surpassing the industry growth rate. More impressively, the automaker retained its crown as China’s top passenger vehicle exporter with 937 148 units leaving China to be sold in other global markets.

Related: Tiggo 7 Pro Max Gets 5 Star Rating for Chery in ANCAP Test

Chery has also stated that this has resulted in a global automotive user base exceeding 13 million users, with 3,35 million of those located overseas. With an increasing global presence, Chery has also committed to increasing their product lineup locally in the new year. The automaker has also expanded into hybridisation with the Tiggo 8 Pro Plug-in Hybrid, Tiggo 7 Pro Plug-in Hybrid, and eQ series, among other new energy products. Related: Chery Plans NEV Strike for SA in 2024 In 2024, Chery will launch a series of these new PHEV and BEV models in multiple markets, equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as the new generation DHE/DHT, artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, and an intelligent cockpit, continuously enhancing the technological attributes of its vehicles through product iterations.

Browse thousands of new and used cars here with CARmag.

The post Chery Retains China’s Top Passenger Vehicle Exporter Title for Another Year appeared first on CAR Magazine.