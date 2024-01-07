Electric Hyper Force likely to be next Nissan GT-R

The Nissan R35 has been on the market for 15 years now and despite keeping up with the evolving world of supercars, the Japanese automaker is looking to the future. While it will come as a disappointment for many petrolheads, a replacement for the outgoing GT-R, which hit showroom floors in 2009, will likely be electric.

This comes after the Japan Mobility show a few weeks ago which hints that the Hyper Force concept would forge forward from the ageing GT-R R35 to a futuristic electric hypercar. The concept boasts an audacious design which bears a resemblance to the GT-R lineage but promises a whopping 1 000 kW from its front and rear motors. Like the outgoing model, if the concept makes it to production it will likely employ all-wheel drive courtesy of the electric motor configuration but this one does away with conventional doors in favour of butterfly doors.

Related: Is the 441 kW 2024 Nissan GT-R R35 the final of its kind?

While Nissan acknowledges the mixed feedback from enthusiasts regarding the next-gen supercar’s powertrain—some advocating for a combustion engine—the company’s program design director, Giovanny Arroba, mentioned to Autocar the Hyper Force as a “daring but tangible dream” likely to evolve into a production model by the end of the decade.

Related: Nissan announces EV conversion project for the R32 GT-R

Arroba underscores the conceptual elements’ grounding in reality, emphasizing that the design’s “shapes, proportion, and stance aren’t based on pure fantasy.” The company’s global product boss, Ivan Espinosa, previously hinted at an electric GT-R, waiting for solid-state batteries to mature before its launch. The Hyper Force’s dual-motor setup aligns with Nissan’s vision for electrification. While a third or fourth motor is not ruled out for the R36, an electric Nismo variant with a smaller battery, aiming to reduce weight, is also in consideration.

Nissan has committed to introducing an EV with solid-state batteries in 2028, promising double energy density and triple charging speed compared to lithium-ion batteries. These advanced batteries could power a distinct EV platform, signalling a significant shift in Nissan’s electric vehicle strategy.

Browse thousands of new and used cars here with CARmag.

The post Electric Hyper Force Likely to be Next Nissan GT-R appeared first on CAR Magazine.