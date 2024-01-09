Distracted driving kills!

The better option for texting while driving is to dictate the text to your co-driver or passenger and get them to send it.

“Driving is a mentally demanding task. Drivers need to divide their attention between operating vehicle controls, looking out for hazards, changing traffic patterns as well as scanning the area for suspicious individuals. If you add distracted driving to this milieu of obstacles, your risk is increased as much as it would if you were driving after drinking,” says Eugene Herbert, the CEO of MasterDrive.

Herbert indicates that Forbes Advisory in the USA suggests that drivers spend approximately 1.38 minutes on their phone for every hour of driving on average.

If you are guilty of texting while driving, challenge yourself to break this habit over 30 to 60 days.

Statistics for 2020 showed that 3 142 people in the USA died because of distracted driving. Even though the modern car is generally equipped with an array of hands-free features, it does still cause drivers to lose focus on the actual driving.

“A driver being distracted for a few seconds, removes the time they have for evasive action to avoid a collision. The Forbes Advisory says human reaction time is .75 of a second while the general mechanical reaction time is an additional .75 of a second, taking it a total of 1.5 seconds to react to road hazards.

“Don’t be tempted – you may well regret it for the rest of your life,” concludes Herbert.

Source: MotorPress