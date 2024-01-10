Subaru secures Best Crossover title for fourth consecutive year

The Subaru Outback, a pioneer in the crossover estate class, excels in both on-road and off-road conditions.

With this victory, Subaru extends its winning streak, marking the brand’s fourth consecutive year of receiving this prestigious accolade.

It’s been 25 years since Subaru first developed the all-wheel drive crossover, and this Outback, built on Subaru’s global platform, offers exceptional styling, safety and luxury features.

Alan Kidd, editor at Overlander 4×4, said “Subaru’s first 4×4 station wagons invented the crossover estate class way before the sector was defined. It’s a class that grew and grew, with all sorts of big-name manufacturers pitching in, but the Subaru Outback always defined it. And now it’s seen off the lot of them – to the extent that for this year’s awards, we’ve had to combine the crossover and crossover estate classes into one.

Source: Newspress