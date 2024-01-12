Chery Tiggo 2 Pro not on the cards for SA in 2024

Amid fervent anticipation and speculations surrounding the introduction of the Chery Tiggo 2 Pro to South African roads last year, recent updates from the automaker have delivered the news that it is not on the cards for the local market.

This leaves a gap in the line-up for an even more affordable and compact offering to the Tiggo 4 Pro. Chery previously hinted at the potential expansion of its crossover line-up into the South African market, with the Tiggo 2 Pro earmarked as the likely addition. However, plans have changed and a prospective arrival of the Tiggo 2 Pro in South Africa is now on hold.

The Tiggo 2 Pro, Chery’s smallest crossover yet, embodies a host of segment-leading features and a well-equipped interior. Across various markets, this compact vehicle boasts a suite of amenities including a D-shaped multifunction steering wheel, plush leather seats, dual-zone climate control, a nine-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth, along with advanced safety features such as a reversing camera and sensors.

Under the bonnet, the Tiggo 2 Pro, found in markets like the Philippines, is equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a continuously variable transmission, delivering 81kW and 140Nm. Physically, this compact crossover measures 4 200mm long, 1 760mm wide, 1 570mm tall, and offers a ground clearance of 157mm.

However, Chery has disclosed that the Tiggo 2 Pro requires a significant redesign and modification before its introduction into right-hand drive markets like South Africa. This essential ‘full model change’ encompasses a comprehensive overhaul, including adjustments to the vehicle’s design, internal components, and steering configurations, aligning it more precisely with the specific requirements and standards demanded by right-hand drive countries.

That being said, should the next iteration of the model be configured for right-hand drive markets like ours, it is highly likely that the compact Chinese model will finally make its way here. Is this a missed opportunity considering Chery’s growth in the past several years?

