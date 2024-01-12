Chery Tiggo 2 Pro not on the cards for SA in 2024
Contrary to earlier expectations, the Chinese automaker has confirmed that the car won’t be gracing South African showrooms this year.
Amid fervent anticipation and speculations surrounding the introduction of the Chery Tiggo 2 Pro to South African roads last year, recent updates from the automaker have delivered the news that it is not on the cards for the local market.
This leaves a gap in the line-up for an even more affordable and compact offering to the Tiggo 4 Pro. Chery previously hinted at the potential expansion of its crossover line-up into the South African market, with the Tiggo 2 Pro earmarked as the likely addition. However, plans have changed and a prospective arrival of the Tiggo 2 Pro in South Africa is now on hold.
The Tiggo 2 Pro, Chery’s smallest crossover yet, embodies a host of segment-leading features and a well-equipped interior. Across various markets, this compact vehicle boasts a suite of amenities including a D-shaped multifunction steering wheel, plush leather seats, dual-zone climate control, a nine-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth, along with advanced safety features such as a reversing camera and sensors.
Under the bonnet, the Tiggo 2 Pro, found in markets like the Philippines, is equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a continuously variable transmission, delivering 81kW and 140Nm. Physically, this compact crossover measures 4 200mm long, 1 760mm wide, 1 570mm tall, and offers a ground clearance of 157mm.
However, Chery has disclosed that the Tiggo 2 Pro requires a significant redesign and modification before its introduction into right-hand drive markets like South Africa. This essential ‘full model change’ encompasses a comprehensive overhaul, including adjustments to the vehicle’s design, internal components, and steering configurations, aligning it more precisely with the specific requirements and standards demanded by right-hand drive countries.
That being said, should the next iteration of the model be configured for right-hand drive markets like ours, it is highly likely that the compact Chinese model will finally make its way here. Is this a missed opportunity considering Chery’s growth in the past several years?
