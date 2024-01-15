After 75 years, BMW’s Munich plant will cease production of ICE models

In a significant move that marks the end of a fossil-fuel-powered era, the BMW Munich plant is set to cease the production of internal combustion engine vehicles in 2027.

This decision, a culmination of 75 years of ICE car manufacturing in BMW’s hometown, underscores the automotive industry’s relentless march toward electric vehicles.

Nestled in the automotive heartland of Bavaria, the BMW Munich plant has been more than just a production facility, it’s a symbol of innovation and resilience. Established in 1922, the facility initially crafted aircraft engines before seamlessly transitioning to luxury automobiles post-World War II. Through the decades, it has been a beacon of precision engineering, contributing to BMW’s global reputation for driving pleasure.

The impending shift to EV production in 2027 is not merely a pivot for the Munich plant; it marks a comprehensive transformation. BMW is injecting a substantial €650m (approximately R13.3b) investment into the site, preparing it for an all-electric future. This move aligns with the automaker’s commitment to sustainability and staying at the forefront of the evolving automotive landscape.

Peter Weber, the director of the BMW Group Plant Munich, emphasised the significance of this transition, stating: “Munich is the beating heart of BMW. The plant in Munich is innovative and adaptable.” Drawing parallels to the 1960s, he noted that, once again, a Neue Klasse is laying the foundation for reinvention. The Munich plant, amid producing around 1 000 vehicles daily, is gearing up for a fully electric future, starting with the Neue Klasse sedan.

The decision to exclusively produce EVs reflects a broader industry trend, responding to the growing demand for electric mobility and the imperative to reduce carbon emissions. BMW’s strategic move positions the Munich plant as a trailblazer in this paradigm shift, showcasing its commitment to innovation and adaptability.

The curtain may be closing on 75 years of ICE car production, but it opens to a new chapter.

