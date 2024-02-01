Toyota lifts temporary suspension of diesel engine shipments

Toyota has announced that the temporary suspension of shipments of three diesel powertrains that were used across 10 vehicle models has been lifted.

“With regard to the certification irregularities, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism confirmed on January 19 that the cars comply with the standards of the Road Transport Vehicle Act and lifted the suspension of shipments,” Toyota Motor Corporation said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Toyota announced that it would temporarily suspend the shipment of three diesel-engined models (the 1GD, 2GD, and F33A engines) used in 10 vehicle models, such as the Land Cruiser Prado, Hiace, Hilux, Fortuner, and Land Cruiser 300. The decision came after an investigation conducted by a special investigation committee reported that during certification testing, vehicles would use a different ECU software than what is used in mass production. According to this report, this resulted in smoother values with less variation in the engine’s horsepower output performance.

“We recognise the gravity of the fact that the repeated certification irregularities at Toyota Industries Corporation, following those at Daihatsu, have shaken the very foundations of the company as an automobile manufacturer,” the company said.

More recently, Toyota announced the resumption of shipments of the Probox model, which is outsourced to Daihatsu. Additionally, the Japanese automaker has stated that, as a result of ‘harsh yet warm’ criticism from customers, the firm has decided to resume production from February 12. In a statement released on Wednesday, Toyota stated that it would work to provide an explanation to authorities and proceed with the hope of regaining the trust of its customers. Furthermore, the statement alluded to a restructuring of the corporate culture.

“Restructuring the relevant business will require a change in the mindset of all individuals, from management to employees, as well as a drastic reform of corporate culture. Such tasks cannot be accomplished overnight. Hence, as the party responsible for transferring the diesel engine business, Toyota will continue to provide support toward the revitalisation of Toyota Industries Corporation’s engine business.”

