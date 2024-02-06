Unveiling the real range of electric cars

The electric vehicle (EV) market is experiencing substantial growth, with used EV sales in South Africa rising by 133% in 2023 compared to the previous year. Despite this surge, consumer apprehension about the EVs’ range, especially for long-distance travel, persists.

AutoTrader’s third annual #ElectricCarChallenge aims to alleviate these concerns by establishing a benchmark for the distance EVs can cover on a single charge. The challenge involves driving EVs non-stop at 120km/h in typical South African conditions, with the air conditioning set at 21°C.

The 2023 challenge unveiled impressive results.

When driven continuously from 90% to 10% battery charge, the tested EVs achieved ranges between 199.9km and 254.7km.

AutoTrader’s CEO, George Mienie, emphasises that the tests reflect South African conditions, offering a practical benchmark for EV variants. The objective is to create a historical reference point for tracking battery performance advancements as technology evolves.

Unlike previous years, the 2023 challenge assessed EV batteries from 90% to 10% to simulate real-world conditions while ensuring battery life remains above 10%. The test took place on a hot day (32°C) at the Gerotek High-Speed Oval Track in Pretoria in November.

Four 2023 registered EVs, all priced below R2.5 million, participated in the challenge: a Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Progressive, a BMW iX1 xDrive30 xLine, a Volvo XC40 Recharge Single Motor, and a GWM Ora 400 GT Ultra Luxury.

The following results were recorded:

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250: 254.7km at an average speed of 117.35km/h

BMW iX1: 238.7km at an average speed of 117.5km/h

Volvo XC40 Recharge: 214.5km at an average speed of 116.25km/h

GWM Ora 400 GT: 199.9km at an average speed of 105.25km/h.

Additionally, the bestselling new hybrid car in South Africa, the Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid XS, underwent efficiency tests mimicking both highway and city driving conditions. The hybrid showcased excellent fuel-efficiency, with a consumption of 6.7 litres/100km for highway driving (537km range) and 4.6 litres/100km for city driving (782km range).

As battery technology advances, offering longer ranges, it is expected to mitigate range anxiety and further drive EV adoption in South Africa.

