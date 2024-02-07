Volvo enhances safety and efficiency in extra heavy trucks with cutting-edge technology

Volvo Trucks’ continuous engineering efforts have resulted in significant improvements, with the Volvo FH Electric, named International Truck of the Year 2024, becoming even more energy-efficient.

A refreshed design, featuring the boldest Volvo Iron Mark on a modern Volvo truck, further distinguishes these upgraded models. Production is set to commence in Europe in the first half of 2024, reaching South African dealerships by the fourth quarter of the same year.

Roger Alm, the president of Volvo Trucks, expresses confidence in further strengthening their position in the industry with these upgrades. Waldemar Christensen, the MD of Volvo Trucks South Africa, highlights the benefits across all powertrain options, including electric, gas or diesel, with a focus on efficiency, safety and the driving experience.

Key highlights:

Enhanced safety and aerodynamics: Volvo introduces the camera monitor system, replacing traditional exterior mirrors. This technology widens the driver’s visual field, improving safety for both the driver and other road users, especially in challenging conditions.

Fuel efficiency advances: Volvo’s I-See technology is refined to save energy and reduce carbon emissions. The cloud-based topographic map optimises driving, enabling more cruise control time for energy savings and relaxed driving.

Brake system innovation: Updated brakes feature Volvo’s patented drag-free brake discs, pads and hubs, enhancing braking capacity, reducing energy consumption and lowering emissions.

User-friendly infotainment system: The infotainment system is upgraded for personalisation based on individual needs, complemented by an improved sound system with premium speakers.

Advanced navigation and interior features: A new navigation system with truck-specific maps and automatic updates, integrated microwave oven, USB-C power outlets and interior enhancements contribute to a more comfortable driving experience.

My Business Apps offering: Volvo Trucks extends the My Business Apps subscription service to more markets, allowing customers to download business-related apps for use on the truck’s side display.

Tyre monitoring service: The new tyre monitoring service provides fleet operators with comprehensive insights through Volvo Connect, minimising the risk of costs and disturbances related to tyre issues.

As an additional highlight, Volvo Trucks introduces the new FH Aero, featuring an aerodynamic design and innovative features to achieve unprecedented energy efficiency. While not currently available in South Africa, the FH Aero represents Volvo Trucks’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of sustainable transport.

Source: Tanje Wandrag