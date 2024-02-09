Volkswagen hints at building half-tonne bakkie in SA for SA

During Volkswagen‘s inaugural Indaba event, the company suggested the development of a new half-tonne bakkie for the South African market in the future, positioned below the T-Cross crossover.

This hints at a potential reevaluation of their stance on the Saveiro Half-Tonne Bakkie which couldn’t come at a better time to bolster local sales considering the Nissan NP200 is eerily close to being put to pasture. Martina Biene, the MD of Volkswagen South Africa, unveiled plans for a compact SUV to be manufactured at the Kariega plant, based on the MQB-27 platform. This smaller SUV, slated to be below the T-Cross in size, raises the possibility of introducing a bakkie in the future. Despite lacking specifics, the mention of a smaller bakkie generated considerable interest.

While Volkswagen revealed the Saveiro Half-Tonne Bakkie in August 2023, it initially dismissed the idea of introducing it to the local market. However, with the discontinuation of the Nissan NP200, Volkswagen may reconsider this decision to exploit the market gap. Challenges loom due to Saveiro’s exclusive availability in Latin America, its left-hand drive configuration, and the impracticality of developing a right-hand drive version for South Africa due to cost constraints and low anticipated volumes.

If not the Saveiro, Volkswagen might introduce a similar model under a different name. Alternatively, the revival of the Volkswagen Caddy Pick-up, discontinued in 2007, remains a possibility. Volkswagen’s allusions to a smaller bakkie during the Indaba event suggest potential changes in its product portfolio. While the exact model remains uncertain, Volkswagen’s focus on addressing market needs and exploring growth opportunities underscores its strategic approach to business in the African automotive landscape.

Volkswagen’s Indaba presentation highlighted its past achievements and future aspirations, emphasising innovation, sustainability and growth in the African automotive sector. This commitment is evident in Volkswagen’s efforts to cater to diverse market segments which includes the possibility of a half-tonne bakkie. Would this be a smart move?

