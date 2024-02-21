Abarth wins best car 2024 award

In its 75th anniversary year, the Fiat Abarth 595 and 695 duo have been awarded the title of Best Car 2024 in the Mini Cars category by the prestigious German automotive magazine, Auto Motor und Sport, beating 17 strong competitors.

The magazine’s readers were asked to name their favourite cars, choosing from 455 models currently on the German market, divided into 13 categories, each with a special classification for imported cars.

To celebrate the Abarth’s 75th birthday, Fiat has recently launched the new Abarth 695 75° Anniversario edition. A limited number of only 1 368 units will be built to pay homage to its well-known 1.4 T-Jet engine.

