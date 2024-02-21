Volkswagen Kariega hits 1.5m export vehicles milestone

The Volkswagen Group Africa hit a significant milestone as their Kariega plant in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro rolled out a Polo GTI as its 1.5 millionth vehicle for export.

The latest addition to the export line-up is a Polo GTI, bound for the UK. This accomplishment marks the production of 21 165 vehicles for export just this year. The Kariega plant is the exclusive manufacturer of the Volkswagen Polo, shipping it to 38 markets worldwide.

Martina Biene, the chairperson and managing director, outlined plans to increase Polo production to 150 000 units this year to meet demand in both local and export markets. This Polo GTI, equipped with a two-litre TSI turbo petrol engine, boasts 152kW of power and 320Nm of torque. Volkswagen claims it can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 6.5s and reach a top speed of 240km/h.

Ulrich Schwabe, the production director at Volkswagen Group Africa, expressed pride in achieving this milestone early in the year. He emphasised the company’s commitment to maintaining its position as a significant player in the export market. With over 70% of locally produced Polos earmarked for export, production is slated to continue until around 2029.

The Polo has emerged as a standout success for the Volkswagen brand, demonstrating its appeal both domestically and internationally. The commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles to customers worldwide remains steadfast. Celebrating production milestones like this sets a positive tone for the year ahead, reinforcing Volkswagen’s reputation for excellence in manufacturing and export operations.

