GWM confirms 4 new models for South Africa

GWM has unveiled details about four models that will be introduced to our local market this year. Here’s what to expect.

GWM Tank 500

GWM’s Tank subsidiary has released the brand’s pioneering model, the Tank 500.

The Tank 500 is a slightly larger body-on-frame SUV motivated by a 2l turbocharged petrol engine assisted by an HEV drive system. The 500 derivative will likely rely on the same powertrain as its stablemate which has outputs of 255kW/648N.m. The drivetrain features the same nine-speed automatic transmission employed in the Tank, so the underpinnings are seemingly the same. In terms of its dimensions, compared to the Tank 300, the Tank 500 is 318mm longer, 4mm wider, 2mm taller and features a 2 850mm wheelbase. Supporting the Tank 500 will be a double-wishbone front suspension system and a multi-link rear suspension system.

P-Series P500

GWM intends to introduce the P500 derivative of its P-Series bakkie in petrol HEV and diesel configurations.

The petrol HEV variants will rely on a 255kW/ 48N.m 2l turbocharged engine accompanied by GWM’s HEV drive system and mated to the seemingly omnipresent automatic nine-speed transmission. The diesel derivatives will source power from a 135kW/480 N.m, 2.4l turbocharged engine affixed to a nine-speed auto. Both models are outfitted with a 4WD system and are capable of towing up to 3.5 tonnes. A double-wishbone independent front suspension system is accompanied by leaf springs on the rear of the P500 model.

Haval H7

The Haval H7 has been confirmed to be arriving in South Africa this year. Although not much information was revealed at the GWM brand day, it envisions an SUV measuring 4 705mm in length, 1 908mm wide and 1 780mm high, and sitting on a 2 810mm wheelbase. Macpherson struts are employed on the front, while the rear features multi-link independent suspension. The H7 will be offered in ICE and HEV powertrain configurations. The pure ICE model features a 170kW/380N.m, 2l turbocharged engine accompanied by a nine-speed DCT. This variant is offered in either two-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive. The HEV offshoot utilises a 1.5l turbocharged engine, contributing to a combined output of 179kW and 530 .m. This derivative is only offered in a two-wheel-drive configuration and with a CVT.

Jolion and Jolion Pro

The updated Jolion range features five distinct spec levels from the City trim to the Ultra Luxury model. The City and Super Luxury derivatives will rely on MacPherson front suspension systems and torsion beams at the rear, whereas the higher-ranking trims will utilise a MacPherson front suspension system and a multi-link independent suspension system at the rear. Every drivetrain configuration relies on a 1.5l engine at its core. Excluding the HEV model (which features a CVT), the 1.5l engine is turbocharged. The updated models rely on the same 2 700mm wheelbase as the current road-going model but are slightly taller and wider.

