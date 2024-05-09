Volkswagen expands Polo Sedan range

Previously available with a 1.6l naturally aspirated motor delivering 81kW, Volkswagen has now endowed its Polo Sedan with an alternative powertrain; the 85kW TSI. Here are the details and pricing.

Looking for your next new or used vehicle? Find it here with CARmag!

Volkswagen South Africa has announced the expansion of its Polo Sedan range with the introduction of a new 85kW 1.0 TSI engine. The new engine is available with both the Life and Style trim levels, offering a variety of standard features and enhanced comfort.

Volkswagen Polo Sedan Pricing

Polo sedan 1.6 manual – R360 500

Polo sedan 1.6 Life manual – R 391 800

Polo Sedan Life 1.0 TSI 85kW 6-Speed Tiptronic – R421 100

Polo Sedan Style 1.0 TSI 85kW 6-Speed Tiptronic – R454 900

The Polo Sedan comes standard with a three-year/120 000km warranty, a three-year/ 45 000km EasyDrive Service Plan and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty.

The Polo Sedan Life features niceties such as keyless entry and start, a rearview camera, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless mobile charging, wireless App-Connect, power-adjustable and folding exterior mirrors, and climatronic air conditioning. The Life trim also boasts ambient lighting, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, front fog lamps with cornering lights, a chrome package, and 16-inch Scimitar alloy wheels. Safety features such as Hill Start Assist are also included.

For those seeking additional premium touches, the Polo Sedan Style offers even more features on top of the standard Life equipment. The top-spec sedan features an eight-inch digital cockpit, a rain sensor, a tilt-and-slide sunroof, and leatherette seats in black with a two-piece folding rear seat bench. The Style trim also features side and curtain airbags, front and rear centre airbags, and sportier 17-inch Tritz alloy wheels.

The new 85kW 1.0 TSI engine provides 178N.m of torque between 1750 and 4500r/min. This translates to a 0-100km/h sprint time of 11.5 seconds and a top speed of 190km/h while managing a claimed fuel consumption of 6.3L/100km.

The Polo Sedan is available in five exterior colours: Candy White (solid paint) and four metallic options—Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, and Rising Blue.

