Latest local accessory range converts Toyotas into ultimate overlanders

With growing aftermarket support, Toyota South Africa Motors has announced its latest local accessory range dubbed the Associated Accessory Products (AAP) programme for the Hilux, Fortuner and Land Cruiser models.

Launched on March 1 across the Toyota dealer network in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and eSwatini, the AAP programme serves as a one-stop-shop for Toyota’s overlanding and lifestyle enthusiasts by offering several top-tier accessory brands as accessory partners.

Despite six decades of competing in the local market and a rich heritage which has evolved into delivering mobility solutions across every segment in the region, Toyota has conceded that its in-house developed accessories have been unable to offer the same versatility from aftermarket companies and their unlimited ranges. This decision for a one-stop-shop is to offer Toyota customers, with an appetite for accessories, options that suit outdoor and overlanding lifestyle activities.

The new accessory range will complement the existing array of options for customers to customise their vehicles as they wish. These accessories have been thoughtfully designed to also provide everyday comfort, safety and convenience.

“To that end, we are collaborating with some of the most respected and popular suppliers in the country, including Ironman 4X4, 4X4 Megaworld, Front Runner, Ivxivbushindaba and Thule. We are also thrilled to announce that pricing will be inline with current aftermarket pricing. Customers can order and fit through their Toyota dealer and invoice with vehicle for a one-stop-shop experience,” says Aidan Castille, general manager of conversions and accessories.

The range of accessories available through the AAP programme includes roof racks, cross bars, rooftop tents, roof boxes, bike carriers, fridges, recovery boards, solar panels, battery management systems, roof consoles and more. These accessories are compatible with various lifestyle vehicles such as Toyota Hilux, Fortuner, Land Cruiser Prado, Land Cruiser 70 Series and Land Cruiser 300.

