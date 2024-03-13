Astron Energy makes its racing debut with Polo Cup sponsorship

Astron Energy has partnered with Volkswagen Motorsport to become the new title sponsor for the Volkswagen Polo Cup from 2024.

Astron Energy, one of South Africa’s largest existing fuel filling station networks, views the Polo Cup, featuring the country’s top young racing talents, as an ideal platform to showcase its revitalised fuel brand.

“We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Volkswagen Motorsport as the title sponsor for the 2024 Astron Energy Polo Cup,” said Thayuri Moodley, the head of marketing at Astron Energy.

“The Astron Energy Polo Cup provides an excellent opportunity to showcase our reimagined fuel brand in one of the nation’s most competitive and exhilarating championships for young racing drivers.

“The MSA South African National Championship Polo Cup has been instrumental in unearthing some of South Africa’s most promising racing talents over the years,” Moodley continued. “We look forward to being a part of the next chapter of this exciting Polo Cup journey.”

“As Volkswagen Motorsport, we are thrilled to welcome Astron Energy as our Polo Cup title sponsor from 2024,” said Mike Rowe, the head of Volkswagen’s Driving Experience.

The 2024 Astron Energy Polo Cup will feature seven rounds as part of the South African National Championship Extreme Festival, spanning various locations nationwide.

Kicking off at Killarney in Cape Town in March, the 2024 Astron Energy Polo Cup champion will secure a drive in a SupaCup Polo for the 2025 SATC SupaCup championship.

“Astron Energy’s fuel offers enhanced protection against combustion-related damage,” added Moodley. “The Polo Cup will demonstrate the superior performance of Astron Energy’s Quartech Petrol, showcasing its smooth operation under the most demanding track conditions while nurturing South Africa’s future racing champions.”

Source: QuickPic