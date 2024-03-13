Updated Audi A3 arrives with subscriptions galore

Audi’s perennially popular A3 has been given a mild nip and tuck in both sedan and hatchback form. While most things under the bonnet remain unchanged, a healthy dose of subscription packages have been added.

Looking for your next new or used Audi? Find it here with CARmag.

With powertrains remaining unchanged, the updated A3, expected to arrive in 2025, comes with more aesthetic updates and subscription-based features – at least for the European-spec model. Audi claims this A3 will feature a 1.5l, four-cylinder, mild-hybrid engine, producing 110kW, available with either a seven-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission. Additionally, a 35 TDI diesel variant with the same power output and a plug-in hybrid model are slated for release later this year.

Related: DRAG RACE: Audi RS6 Performance vs Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Looking at the updates, the single frame grille, aligned with Audi’s latest design language, stands out as the most significant change on the exterior. Accompanying this update are larger air intakes at the bumper’s base, an elevated Audi logo on the nose, and refreshed LED headlights, including matrix LED variants offering four customisable daytime lighting signatures. The rear bumper borrows its inspiration from the RS3 and features a new LED taillight arrangement.

Moving inside, there are several aspects that have been heavily overhauled, chief of which are several subscription-based features like high-beam assist, dual-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, and smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto). The 10.1-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster remain the same as before and users are required to engage with the MMI system to specify these additional features through monthly, six-monthly, yearly, or three-year subscriptions. Audi has claimed these features can be purchased outright, although the automaker has not disclosed the pricing for permanent access.

Related: Audi Offers Urban and Black Editions for Q2, A3 and S3 Models

These updates apply to European spec models. No official confirmation on specification and pricing for South Africa has been revealed yet.

Browse thousands of new and used cars here with CARmag.

The post Updated Audi A3 Arrives with Subscriptions Galore appeared first on CAR Magazine.