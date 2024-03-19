Talbot-Lago T150C SS to grace Concours of Elegance 2024

The Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace is a testament to automotive excellence, drawing aficionados from across the globe to marvel at exceptional craftsmanship. For the 2024 edition, set to take place from August 30 to September 1, enthusiasts can anticipate a remarkable showcase featuring the extraordinary Talbot-Lago T150C SS, a true embodiment of automotive elegance.

Crafted under the visionary leadership of Antonio Franco Lago, the Talbot-Lago T150 series showcased groundbreaking innovation and unmatched sophistication. Notably, the T150C SS stands out as a pinnacle of automotive achievement, blending speed, style and engineering prowess seamlessly.

Introduced in 1937, the T150C SS captured hearts with its impeccable design and unparalleled performance on both road and track. Boasting a Teardrop coachwork by Figoni et Falaschi, this rare gem epitomises automotive elegance, with its sleek contours and timeless silhouette captivating enthusiasts for generations.

With less than 30 roadgoing T150C SS models ever built, each adorned with the iconic Figoni et Falaschi coachwork, the example set to grace the Concours of Elegance 2024 is a true rarity. This New York model Teardrop Talbot-Lago, renowned for its flawless design and aerodynamic excellence, is a testament to automotive ingenuity.

Previously owned by automotive enthusiasts such as ‘Suicide Freddie’ and Tommy Lee, this iconic Talbot-Lago has left an indelible mark on automotive history. Painstakingly restored to its original specifications, it is a pristine example of automotive artistry and authenticity.

Join us at the Concours of Elegance 2024, where the Talbot-Lago T150C SS takes its place among 60 of the world’s most exceptional automobiles. From dedicated showcases honouring passionate female owners to celebrating young enthusiasts under 30, the event promises a captivating experience for all automotive enthusiasts.

Source: Influenceassociates