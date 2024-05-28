Daimler Trucks aims for 100% carbon neutrality by 2050

Carbon neutrality has become a crucial focus in the commercial truck industry, which is particularly conscious of its carbon footprint. In line with Daimler Truck’s global ambition to achieve 100% CO2-neutral trucks and buses by 2050, Daimler Truck Southern Africa (DTSA) recently unveiled its first fully battery-electric truck range at an exclusive event in Lanseria.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa showcased the eActros 300, available in 4×2 and 6×2 rigid configurations, along with a truck tractor variant. The eActros 400 6×2 rigid and the eCanter range were also introduced. This comprehensive range, designed for light- and heavy-duty distribution applications, offers zero emissions during operation. Future models will cater to long-haul applications as local vehicle weight and length legislation evolves.

The eActros range is now available for purchase. It also announced strategic plans for the Fuso eCanter range, including extended collaborative trials with customers. Six units will be allocated for three-month trials to establish performance and infrastructure requirements for battery-electric trucks in fleet operations. The Fuso eCanter, introduced in South Africa in 2020, marked the first 100% electric truck in the country, setting the stage for electric truck homologation and solidifying DTSA’s leadership in the sector. The eCanter will be available for sale on an operating lease post-trial.

“The launch of the eActros and eCanter in South Africa is a significant milestone for us. Achieving our goal of 100% CO2-neutral products by 2050 will necessitate various zero-emission technologies. This launch is the crucial first step in building a sustainable transportation future. We look forward to customer feedback to better support them as we explore new frontiers,” commented Maretha Gerber, DTSA’s president and group CEO.

“Significant investment and collaboration across the industry are essential to make battery-electric truck operations viable in South Africa, particularly regarding charging infrastructure. DTSA welcomes any initiatives, public or private, that contribute to EV charging for trucks, acting as a catalyst for electric truck adoption.”

The eCanter features six HV battery packs with a capacity of 83kWh and a range of up to 100km. It charges in one hour 30 minutes on a 50kW DC quick charger and 11 hours on a regular charger. With a single-speed transmission, the eCanter has a Gross Vehicle Mass of 7.5 tonnes and a body and payload capacity of 4.2 tonnes. Its electric motor generates 135kW and 390Nm.

The eActros 300 comes with three lithium-ion battery packs, offering a capacity of 336kWh and a range of up to 330km. It charges from 20% to 80% in one hour 15 minutes at 160kW. The eActros 300 rigid variants have a Gross Vehicle Mass ranging from 19 to 27 tonnes, with body and payload capacities from 8.2 to 16.1 tonnes. The Truck Tractor variant has a gross combination mass of 40 tonnes.

The eActros 400 includes four lithium-ion battery packs with a capacity of 448kWh, providing a range of up to 400km. It charges from 20% to 80% in one hour 40 minutes at 160kW. The eActros 400 has a Gross Vehicle Mass of 27 tonnes, with a body and payload capacity of up to 15.4 tonnes.

The eActros 300 and eActros 400 feature a rigid electric axle with two integrated, liquid-cooled electric motors and a two-speed transmission, delivering a continuous output of 330kW and a peak output of 400kW.

