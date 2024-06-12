Bugatti set to unveil heir to the Chiron throne

Bugatti is set to unveil a new chapter in its 115-year legacy on June 20th.

Taking inspiration from Bugatti’s illustrious past, the design pays homage to three iconic models: The Type 57 SC Atlantic, the Type 41 Royale and the Type 35 (a dominant force in Grand Prix racing). These influences combine to create a modern interpretation of the quintessential Bugatti spirit.

An all-new chassis and aerodynamically optimised body will house a revolutionary powertrain featuring a novel V16 engine and an electrified drivetrain, signifying a harmonious blend of timeless engineering and cutting-edge technology. Unlike the quad-turbocharged setups found in the Veyron and Chiron, Bugatti’s new engine boasts a naturally aspirated configuration. This new V16 unit replaces the outgoing W-16 configuration and adopts a hybrid layout instead, potentially incorporating three electric motors – two mounted on the front axle and one integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Whispers suggest the engine will displace a substantial 8.3-litres, generating an estimated approximately 746kW and reaching a potential peak r/min of 9 500. The electric motors are rumoured to elevate the combined output to a staggering roughly 1 324kW. Acceleration figures are believed to be equally impressive, with whispers indicating a 0-200 km/h achieved in less than five seconds, and 0-300 km/h accomplished in under 10 seconds. The electronically limited top speed is said to be 447km/h, while the 0-400km/h dash is rumoured to take less than 25 seconds.

While the official unveiling is just days away, deliveries are not expected to commence until 2026. Additionally, the Chiron successor is expected to be even more exclusive than its predecessors, with rumours suggesting a production run limited to a mere 250 units. This compares to the 450 Veyrons and 500 Chirons produced.

