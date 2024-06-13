Motoring
Toyota South Africa drops images of fresh-faced Hilux Raider
The new Raider has undergone several styling updates, focusing primarily on the vehicle’s front end, and is the first local Hilux to receive the updated look.
Toyota South Africa has introduced fresh front- and rear-end styling to its Hilux Raider double and extended cabs. Here’s what you need to know.
While Toyota introduced a facelifted Hilux abroad in February, the Raider trim level is the first local Hilux to receive the updated look. It remains unclear as to when or if the update will be applied to other Hilux derivatives.
