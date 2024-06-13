Motoring

Toyota South Africa drops images of fresh-faced Hilux Raider

The new Raider has undergone several styling updates, focusing primarily on the vehicle’s front end, and is the first local Hilux to receive the updated look.

Image: Toyota.

Toyota South Africa has introduced fresh front- and rear-end styling to its Hilux Raider double and extended cabs. Here’s what you need to know.

While Toyota introduced a facelifted Hilux abroad in February, the Raider trim level is the first local Hilux to receive the updated look. It remains unclear as to when or if the update will be applied to other Hilux derivatives.

The new Raider has undergone several styling updates, focusing primarily on the vehicle’s front end. The new design features a matte-black grille and front bumper, integrated into an octagonal grille, a trapezoidal lower section, and bold outer bumpers. This new layout replaces the previous model’s chrome surround, incorporating fewer reflective materials.

Image: Toyota.

The upper section of the trapezoidal grille now includes a honeycomb pattern, flanked by black trim sections that connect to the new LED headlights. A silver skid plate has also been added at the bottom of the bumper, contributing to the refreshed design.

Other exterior updates include a new foglamp bezel design and black detailing on the rear bumper, side mirror caps, and door handles for double-cab variants. Information about possible interior updates or changes to the standard specifications have not yet been disclosed.

Image: Toyota.

The Hilux Raider retains the same venerable turbodiesel engine choices: a 2.4l (110kW/400Nm) and a 2.8l (150kW/500Nm) variant, with the latter also available in a 48V mild hybrid version. Buyers can select either manual or automatic transmissions, as well as 4×2 or 4×4 drivetrains.

At the time of writing, Toyota is yet to update the Raider price list on their website, though one can expect that a price increase will accompany the fresh look.

