Toyota South Africa drops images of fresh-faced Hilux Raider

The new Raider has undergone several styling updates, focusing primarily on the vehicle’s front end. The new design features a matte-black grille and front bumper, integrated into an octagonal grille, a trapezoidal lower section, and bold outer bumpers. This new layout replaces the previous model’s chrome surround, incorporating fewer reflective materials.

The upper section of the trapezoidal grille now includes a honeycomb pattern, flanked by black trim sections that connect to the new LED headlights. A silver skid plate has also been added at the bottom of the bumper, contributing to the refreshed design.

Other exterior updates include a new foglamp bezel design and black detailing on the rear bumper, side mirror caps, and door handles for double-cab variants. Information about possible interior updates or changes to the standard specifications have not yet been disclosed.