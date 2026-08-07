Audi revives iconic A2 nameplate as all-electric model

Audi’s iconic A2 is set to return as a fully electric vehicle, featuring lightweight design and hyper-efficiency.

Originally developed by the Volkswagen Group to showcase internal combustion efficiency, the first-generation A2 earned a cult following for its revolutionary all-aluminium spaceframe chassis, aerodynamic styling and a remarkable claimed fuel consumption of just 2.99l/100km from its 1.2l TDI engine.

The nameplate is now set to return under Audi’s e-tron banner. Slated for a global debut later this year, the modern iteration retains a heavily aerodynamic philosophy, boasting a drag coefficient of just 0.24.

Key performance metrics for the Audi’s A2 e-tron 140kW model start with a WLTP energy consumption of 12.8kWh/100km.

According to the Ingolstadt brand, the 61kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery equipped to this derivative achieves an 89.6% charging efficiency at a wallbox using an adapted cooling strategy.

The A2 e-tron will also offer Vehicle-to-Load and Vehicle-to-Home functionality.

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