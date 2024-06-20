Ford’s best-selling van arrives in South Africa

The iconic Ford Transit, a mainstay for businesses of all sizes for over 50 years, has received a South African-specific update.

Since its debut in 1965, the Transit nameplate has become synonymous with reliability and adaptability. It’s a trusted partner, offering a configurable platform for cargo hauling, passenger transportation, and specialised applications.

While a full review with driving impressions is forthcoming, here’s a closer look at what the new, locally-focused Transit brings to the table. The engine of choice? A 2.0-litre, single-turbo EcoBlue diesel engine. This efficient unit generates a healthy 100kW of power and 360Nm of torque, promising strong performance and the ability to handle demanding tasks.

The Transit steps into the digital age with a modern cabin. A large, 13-inch landscape touchscreen takes centre stage, angled towards the driver for easy access. This system supports Ford’s latest SYNC 4 communication and information system, featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration. An optional wireless charging pad adds further convenience.

The driver benefits further from a 12-inch digital instrument cluster with an eight-inch configurable display, keeping essential information clear and customisable. Passenger protection is a top priority, with six airbags standard across the range. This focus on safety ensures peace of mind for drivers, passengers, and business owners alike.

A robust six-speed manual transmission comes standard, catering to those who value a traditional driving experience. For those seeking added comfort and convenience, an automatic option will be introduced soon. This flexibility caters to driver preferences and fleet needs. The new Transit starts at a compelling R692 000 (excluding warranty). Adding the warranty brings the price to R716 770.

Ford has prioritised driver comfort with the new Transit platform. The new design enables a more car-like driving position, reducing fatigue on long journeys. A flat cabin floor and electronic handbrake further enhance comfort and practicality, allowing for easier cross-cab access.

The cabin design incorporates a segment-first roof-mounted passenger airbag. This innovative placement frees up valuable dashboard space, creating a storage area large enough for a laptop or A4 file. It also increases flexibility for upfit panels and devices, which can now be mounted closer to the driver using industry-standard AMPS mounts.

The load compartment boasts features designed for practicality and functionality. Eight load-area tie-down loops, a partial rubber floor covering, twin 180-degree opening rear barn doors, and ultra-bright LED interior lighting ensure cargo is secure and well-illuminated.

Buyers can select a range of optional features to tailor the Transit to their specific needs. This includes dual sliding side doors, a close-assist function for the side doors, a full-width metal bulkhead with a window, and a load-area protection kit.

An integrated and foldable roof rack, heavy-duty battery, Mobile Office Pack, lockable glove box lid, pre-fitted trailer tow electrics, and automatic dual-zone climate control are just some of the additional options available. Furthermore, the standard 55-litre fuel capacity can be extended to 70 litres for those requiring extra range.

This is just a first glimpse at the new Ford Transit for South Africa. We will provide a comprehensive review, including driving impressions and in-depth analysis of all available configurations, once we get behind the wheel.

