Rumoured electric 1 Series aimed at younger BMW buyers

BMW intends to aim its electric 1 Series model towards a younger generation of buyers, while existing internal combustion engine models will coexist in the line-up.

While details remain scarce, sources close to BMW have confirmed to European publications that the German automaker has greenlit the development of new electric i1 and i2 models. These electric vehicles are expected to be built in Munich and will exist as a separate electric range alongside the traditional 1 and 2 Series.

“We want to connect with the younger generation,” says Bernd Koerber, head of product and brand management at BMW, as reported by Autocar. ‘Expanding in all markets’ is another key objective, he adds. Koerber acknowledges that these new electric vehicles might have a lower profit margin but emphasises their role in attracting younger demographics and establishing a foothold in new markets. He also highlighted the continued importance of the Mini brand in this segment.

The electric i1 is slated for a 2027 launch, with the sportier i2 following in 2028. Notably, unlike the existing 1 and 2 Series which utilise the FAAR platform, the new electric vehicles are rumoured to be built on the new, dedicated Neue Klasse electric car architecture. This dedicated platform is expected to offer a range of benefits specifically designed for electric vehicles.

While concrete specifications and pricing are yet to be revealed, BMW’s move towards electric compacts signifies a growing trend in the automotive industry. With the electric i1 and i2 on the horizon, BMW is well-positioned to cater to a new generation of drivers seeking a premium electric experience.

