Limited edition BMW X5 handed off-road package

Since its introduction in 1999, BMW has produced ‘nearly’ three million X5s. Now, in celebration of the X5’s silver jubilee, the Bavarian brand has whipped the wraps off the X5 Silver Anniversary Edition, a limited edition equipped with the automaker’s xOffroad package, carbon-fibre interior finishes, and, of course, several elements that are specific to this special edition.

Only 1 000 examples will be made.

Starting off with the xOffroad package, BMW says the fitment of the latter reinforces the X5’s mission as a ‘true’ adventure vehicle. Included with this package are two-axle air suspension, which provides increased ground clearance, a rear mechanical diff lock, and underbody protection plates.

In addition, this variant has gained off-road-focused driving modes — xSand, xGravel, xRocks and xSnow — which adjust the SUV’s ride height, throttle response, transmission gearing and traction control to suit the conditions. An off-road camera setup is also present, as are a roof rack, all-weather floor mats and a tow hitch. The X5 Silver Anniversary Edition sits on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels, which is available with General Grabber rubber.

Stepping inside, the interior features several carbon-fibre trim elements, sports seats and BMW’s Curved Display. ‘Silver Anniversary’ plaques can be found all around.

Unfortunately, all 1 000 units are destined for the US market and will not be arriving on South African shores.

