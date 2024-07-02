Thrilling rally-raid championship a test of off-road endurance

The Red-Lined racing team experienced various mechanical difficulties during the Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa (TGRSA) Safari 1000 in the Thabazimbi area of Limpopo.

The event, from June 21– 23, was the third round of the SA Rally-Raid Championship – and now enthusiasts of this cross-country event must wait for rounds 4 and 5 in Parys in the Free State on August 16 and 17.

In round three, technical issues and a demanding course forced all three of Red-Lined’s new T1+ Ultimate class-vehicles to retire or face setbacks.

Chris Visser – REVO GT.Despite the T1+ struggles, Red-Lined’s privateer teams in the T1 Adventure class yielded strong results, securing four out of the top five positions.

Highlights

Father-and-son duo Gerhard and Rudi Heinlein secured second place in class and ninth overall.

Johan de Bruyn and Adriaan Roets maintained their championship lead in the T1 Adventure class.

Young driver Pim Klaassen brought his T1 Ultimate car home in 13th place, despite facing challenges.

Double-header in Parys

The team will now reflect on the lessons learnt and prepare for rounds four and five of the rally-raid series. Organisers say some ‘new terrain will be added to the menu, and it promises to be a challenging but enjoyable event’ in the Free State.

Round 3 results

Henk Lategan / Brett Cummings – Neil Woolridge Motorsport Lance Woolridge / Kenneth Gilbert – Toyota Gazoo Racing Brian Baragwanath / Leonard Cremer – Century Racing Gareth Woolridge / Boyd Dreyer – Neil Woolridge Motorsport Fouche Blignaut / Bertus Blignaut – #TeamHilux Rally Raid Eben Basson / Leander Pienaar – #TeamHilux Rally-Raid Johan and Werner Horn – #TeamHilux Rally-Raid Wors Prinsloo / Andre Vermeulen – Niel Woolridge Motorsport Gerhard Heinlein / Rudi Heinlein – Rudi Heinlein Johan van Staden / Sean van Staden – Johan van Staden

Source: MotorsportMedia