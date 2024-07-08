June’s best-selling Chinese bakkies

The past few months have seen a massive influx of new Chinese bakkies into the local market, so CAR MAgazine decided to have had a look at the data to determine which have hit the ground running and whether they will be able to give the mainstream titles a run for their money.

First and foremost, the past several months for the domestic new vehicle market have been described as challenging by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa. Things are looking promising in the near future but sales in June still dropped to 40 072 units, a significant decrease of 6 531 units (14%) from June 2023.

A brief look at the sales of Chinese bakkies continues to tell that story, the P-Series managed to sell 430 units in the previous year while it could only muster less than half in June of 2024. Have a look at the best-selling bakkies in the market from the month here.

Best-selling Chinese bakkies for June 2024

GWM P-Series – 162 GWM Steed – 100 JAC T-Series – 67 JAC X-Series – 38

While the next several months will see the addition of light duty vehicles offering as well as those from Foton, there remain only four choices of Chinese-made bakkies (excluding the Peugeot Landtrek) for now. The segment remains being dominated by trusted brands and fiercely brand loyal consumers.

