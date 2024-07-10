Motoring

Goodyear Vector 4Seasons Gen-3 tops ADAC all-season tyre test

This was the first all-season tyre to achieve good ratings in this rigorous German test.

6 hours ago
Suppled content 1 minute read

The Goodyear Vector 4Seasons Gen-3 has achieved a significant milestone, becoming the first all-season tyre to be awarded a ‘Good’ rating in the renowned Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club (Adac) all-season tyre test.

Published this week, the test by Europe’s largest automobile association, Adac (alongside its Austrian and Swiss counterparts ÖAMTC and TCS), evaluated 16 all-season tyres across various safety and environmental aspects.

Tests were conducted on a Volkswagen Golf with the popular 205/55 R16 fitment, assessing performance in snow, wet and dry conditions. The Goodyear tyre impressed the Adac testers with its well-balanced performance, with no significant weaknesses identified in any area. It particularly excelled in wet and wintery road conditions.

Furthermore, the Vector 4Seasons Gen-3 emerged victorious in terms of environmental performance. A combination of high efficiency, low wear and an outstanding predicted mileage of 67 000 km (45.6% more than the test’s worst performer) secured its win.

Commenting on this achievement, Ben Glesener, regional technology director, Goodyear EMEA, said: “Goodyear’s continued success in prestigious tests like this is a testament to our ongoing development of pioneering technology. We are especially proud that the Vector 4Seasons Gen-3 is the first all-season tyre to receive Adac’s ‘Good’ rating, highlighting its exceptional capabilities across various weather conditions, along with its impressive mileage.”

Source: MotorPress

 

6 hours ago
Suppled content 1 minute read

Related Articles

Top 5 things to know about the NWM Ford Ranger

5 hours ago

The end of an era: Nissan NP200 bows out, leaving a legacy in last-mile delivery

July 9, 2024

Drift spec GR Yaris doubles cylinders, triples power with 2JZ swap

July 9, 2024

Land Rover unveils the new Defender Octa: The toughest one yet

July 8, 2024
Back to top button