Ford Capri returns as all-electric crossover

Ford has unwrapped the new Capri, with the latest Capri-badged Blue Oval coming in the shape of a bright yellow all-electric crossover.

The new-generation Ford Capri, seen here dressed in Vivid Yellow paintwork, features several design cues inspired by the classic Capri. The new Capri measures 1 626mm in height, 1 872mm in width, 4 634mm in length, and 2 767mm between the fore and aft axles.

The latest model to don the ‘Capri’ badge can be had in two flavours, standard Capri and Capri Premium. The former trim level ships with Ford’s 14.6-inch SYNC Move infotainment screen, wireless smartphone integration and charging, sat-nav, heated front seats, massaging functionality for the driver’s pew and a heated steering wheel. On top of these items, the Capri Premium upgrades to 20-inch alloys and gains a 10-speaker B&O sound system, ambient lighting and an electrically operated tailgate.

The contemporary version is available with the option of two all-electric powertrains, Extended Range RWD and Extended Range AWD. The former, rear-wheel-drive model is equipped with a 77kWh (usable) lithium-ion battery pack, coupled with a 210kW/545 N.m electric motor. Ford says this derivative offers a range of up to 627km on a full charge. A 10% to 80% recharge takes ‘approximately’ 28 minutes, Ford says. The claimed 0-100km/h acceleration time is a claimed 6.4 seconds, and the top speed is 180km/h.

The all-wheel-drive variant is endowed with 250kW, with its duo of electric motors producing 545N.m and 134N.m. The all-paw derivative completed the obligatory 0-100km/h sprint in 5.3 seconds, before topping out at 180km/h. This variant has a claimed electric range of up to 592km, and recharges from 10% to 80% in ‘approximately’ 26 minutes.

It remains unknown if the Blue Oval has plans to bring the all-electric crossover of the iconic nameplate into South Africa.

