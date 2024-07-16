Fiat debuts electrified Grande Panda with attractive price tag

Fiat recently marked its 125th anniversary with a grand celebration at the iconic Lingotto building in Turin.

The event, themed ‘Smiling to the Future’, was attended by international press, public institution representatives, and top Stellantis executives, including chairman John Elkann, CEO Carlos Tavares, and Fiat CEO Olivier Francois. This milestone not only celebrated Fiat’s long-standing success but also heralded a new chapter for the brand, emphasising its commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation.

Elkann highlighted Fiat’s journey from its inception in 1899 to becoming a part of Stellantis, one of the world’s largest car manufacturers. He praised Fiat’s continuous pursuit of progress and its role in providing stylish mobility solutions. Carlos Tavares expressed his delight in celebrating Fiat’s legacy in Turin and emphasised Fiat’s position as Stellantis’ top brand in terms of volume, leading markets in Italy, Brazil, Turkey, and Algeria. He acknowledged the hard work and passion of the Fiat team and its commitment to offering clean, safe, and affordable mobility worldwide.

Francois spoke about Fiat’s social relevance over the past 125 years and the brand’s dedication to meeting customer needs with iconic and affordable vehicles. He introduced the Grande Panda, a new global model symbolising Fiat’s comeback, highlighting its Italian design, global platform, and local relevance.

The Grande Panda closely follows the design of the original Panda, positioning itself as an affordable and family-friendly B-segment vehicle. The fully electric version will start at under €25 000. Designed at Fiat's Centro Stile in Turin, the Grande Panda is based on a unique multi-energy platform that can be adapted worldwide. This model marks Fiat's shift from local production to a global range. One standout feature is its innovative spiral charging cable, making the charging process simpler and cleaner. This integrated cable can handle alternating current up to 7kW and is stored in a special housing under the bonnet, freeing up trunk space and keeping the cable tidy and easy to use. The Grande Panda retains the cool personality and clever use of space that characterized its 1980s predecessor. It is compact, with a length of 3.99m, a height of 1.57m, and a width of 1.76m. The trunk offers 361l of storage, complemented by an additional 13l in the front storage compartments. The Grande Panda will be available in both electric and hybrid versions. The electric model comes with a 44kWh battery and an 83kW e-motor, offering over 320km of range in the WLTP combined cycle. Despite intentions to compete in global markets, no confirmation for South Africa has been revealed yet.

Additionally, the event showcased the 500e Giorgio Armani, a refined limited edition model that embodies Italian excellence and eco-sustainability. This collaboration between Fiat and Giorgio Armani resulted in a unique car with exclusive design elements and advanced technology, representing the pinnacle of Italian craftsmanship.

The event concluded with a parade of classic and contemporary Fiat vehicles, showcasing the brand’s rich technological and historical heritage. Fiat’s strong international presence was highlighted, with models produced globally while maintaining its roots in Turin. Fiat also inaugurated the Casa Fiat museum exhibition at the Pinacoteca Agnelli, celebrating the brand’s history and its relationship with the Lingotto building. This interactive display allows visitors to immerse themselves in Fiat’s legacy, from its early days to its modern evolutions.

