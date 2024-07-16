Fiat debuts electrified Grande Panda with attractive price tag
Fiat has officially unveiled the all-new Grande Panda with an attractive price tag for the European market and plans for the global market.
Fiat recently marked its 125th anniversary with a grand celebration at the iconic Lingotto building in Turin.
The event, themed ‘Smiling to the Future’, was attended by international press, public institution representatives, and top Stellantis executives, including chairman John Elkann, CEO Carlos Tavares, and Fiat CEO Olivier Francois. This milestone not only celebrated Fiat’s long-standing success but also heralded a new chapter for the brand, emphasising its commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation.
Elkann highlighted Fiat’s journey from its inception in 1899 to becoming a part of Stellantis, one of the world’s largest car manufacturers. He praised Fiat’s continuous pursuit of progress and its role in providing stylish mobility solutions. Carlos Tavares expressed his delight in celebrating Fiat’s legacy in Turin and emphasised Fiat’s position as Stellantis’ top brand in terms of volume, leading markets in Italy, Brazil, Turkey, and Algeria. He acknowledged the hard work and passion of the Fiat team and its commitment to offering clean, safe, and affordable mobility worldwide.
Francois spoke about Fiat’s social relevance over the past 125 years and the brand’s dedication to meeting customer needs with iconic and affordable vehicles. He introduced the Grande Panda, a new global model symbolising Fiat’s comeback, highlighting its Italian design, global platform, and local relevance.
Additionally, the event showcased the 500e Giorgio Armani, a refined limited edition model that embodies Italian excellence and eco-sustainability. This collaboration between Fiat and Giorgio Armani resulted in a unique car with exclusive design elements and advanced technology, representing the pinnacle of Italian craftsmanship.
The event concluded with a parade of classic and contemporary Fiat vehicles, showcasing the brand’s rich technological and historical heritage. Fiat’s strong international presence was highlighted, with models produced globally while maintaining its roots in Turin. Fiat also inaugurated the Casa Fiat museum exhibition at the Pinacoteca Agnelli, celebrating the brand’s history and its relationship with the Lingotto building. This interactive display allows visitors to immerse themselves in Fiat’s legacy, from its early days to its modern evolutions.
