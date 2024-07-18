Audi says goodbye to fake exhaust tips

Good news for car enthusiasts who appreciate a bit of automotive authenticity! Audi has announced that it will be ditching the fake exhaust pipes on its petrol, diesel and hybrid cars.

This move comes after receiving a lot of customer feedback criticising the current trend of using non-functional exhaust trims moulded into the rear bumper.

An Audi spokesperson confirmed to Auto Express magazine that future cars built on the new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture will boast “hot tailpipes; functional tailpipes.” This decision was directly influenced by “customer feedback,” meaning that Audi listened to its customers and responded accordingly.

In recent times, a number of Audi models, along with vehicles from other manufacturers, have been hiding their exhaust tips beneath the bumper. This trend can be attributed to several factors, including design limitations, safety concerns surrounding placing a hot metal tube in close proximity to plastic parts, and even financial and aesthetic considerations.

However, Audi is now taking a different approach with its new PPC-based cars.

It remains to be seen if smaller vehicles built on the MQB platform will follow suit. Ideally, if Audi wants to maintain a consistent design language across its entire lineup, the more affordable cars should also be equipped with real exhaust pipes. Several exciting new PPC-based models are on the horizon, including the Q5, A7, and Q7. All three of these are expected to receive the S treatment, and will thankfully ditch the fake exhaust tips. Audi is also planning a larger three-row SUV, tentatively named the Q9, which will serve as a competitor to the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.

The decision to remove fake exhaust pipes from its petrol models also means that Audi’s EVs will have a cleaner rear design, free from any visual trickery that mimics internal combustion engines. This is a positive step forward for both Audi and the automotive industry as a whole, showcasing a commitment to authenticity and responding to customer preferences.

