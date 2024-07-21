ICYMI: This week’s top 5 motoring news stories

This week was packed with must-know news from the automotive sphere, globally and locally. Missed out? Well, you needn’t worry. We’ve rounded up the top-five motoring-news stories from the past week. Here’s what you need to know…

1. Toyota Starlet Cross pricing unearthed

Penned in for local introduction, we’ve unearthed South African pricing for the upcoming Starlet Cross. Priced from a hair below R300 000, once making landfall in SA, the Suzuki Fronx-based Toyota will become the least expensive model in Toyota South Africa Motors’ crossover portfolio. The line-up will comprise several derivatives, each employing a 77 kW/138 N.m 1.5-litre petrol engine, available with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic cog swapper, and two trim grades, Xs and XR.

2. Ford confirms Mustang V8 models for SA

The seventh-generation Ford Mustang is en route to SA, with the local arm of the Blue Oval brand confirming to CAR that the local line-up will be made up of two derivatives, the GT Fastback and Dark Horse, the latter of which we’ve driven on the Charlotte Motor Speedway in the US. As a reminder, both models employ Ford’s ‘Coyote’ 5.0-litre V8, which produces 362 kW/567 N.m in the standard derivative and 372 kW/567 N.m in the Dark Horse. Both models are equipped with a 10-speed self-shifter.

3. New Audi A5 revealed as A4 replacement

The ‘A4’ namesake has been around for 30 years. Audi has now whipped the wraps off the brand-new iteration. However, to adhere to the Ingolstadt-based brand’s new naming convention, where odd and even numbers signify its internal combustion and electric vehicles, respectively, the company’s midsize sedan and its Avant sibling now don the ‘A5’ moniker. At launch, three engines will be on offer: a 2.0 TDI, 2.0 TFSI, which is available in two states of tune, and a 3.0-litre V6 for the S5 models.

4. Porsche announces SA pricing for Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and GTS

This week, Porsche announced SA pricing and spec for the most recent Panamera models confirmed for local shores. The duo of derivatives comes in the shape of the Turbo S E-Hybrid and GTS. The most potent Panamera to date, the former model’s electrified 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 produces peak power and torque outputs of 575 kW and 1 000 N.m. The GTS-badged variant’s V8 goes without electric assistance and churns out 368 kW.

5. New Citroën C3 Aircross arrives in SA

This week, the box-fresh C3 Aircross joined Citroën SA’s stable. At launch, the new model is exclusively available in Max trim grade and a 1.2-litre turbo-triple, which is coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission. However, customers have the option of a seven-seat configuration. The C3 Aircross Plus, which employs a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol, will be introduced in the fourth quarter of 2024.

