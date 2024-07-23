Optimise your Ford Ranger load box with a customisable drop-in bed liner

Ford is now offering a unique UK-made drop-in bed liner for personalised storage solutions. Its new customisable drop-in bed liner serves to boost the functionality of your Ranger’s load box.

The innovative bed liner features specially moulded slots to create your wooden partitions. This lets you segment the load box into multiple storage zones, which are perfect for:

Keeping groceries organised during errands.

Securing camping gear for weekend adventures.

Organising tools and equipment for work projects.

Simple DIY storage solution

The customisable bed liner makes creating storage zones a breeze. Here’s how:

Measure your desired storage areas. Cut wooden boards to size. Slot the boards into the bed liner’s designated areas.

Ford Ranger tailgate as a workbench

The bed liner also boasts integrated clamp pockets in the tailgate. These allow you to secure the timber while cutting your wooden partitions, transforming your tailgate into a convenient workbench.

Benefits of a segmented load box

Enhanced organisation: Keep everything in its designated place for easy access.

Reduced damage: Secure your cargo and prevent items from rolling around and getting damaged.

Multi-purpose functionality: Tailor your load box to suit your needs, whether for work, family or leisure activities.

Please be aware that the drop-in bed liner availability may vary depending on the market and Ranger variant.

If you are interested, visit your local Ford dealership.

Source: QuickPic