The BMW X3M is rumoured to have few days left

The all-new BMW X3 will continue to be produced at the Rosslyn facility but there will likely be the omission of the potent X3M from the SUV line-up going forward.

Set to hit the market later this year, the new X3 will come with two updated engine options. However, it seems that there won’t be a high-performance M model in this generation.

According to BMWBlog, BMW has decided not to offer an M version of the new X3. Instead, the sportiest variant available will be the X3 M50, which boasts a slightly upgraded version of BMW’s turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six engine. The focus on an M model is shifting towards a performance version of the upcoming iX3 electric crossover.

This move aligns with earlier reports from 2022, suggesting that BMW’s high-performance SUV line-up might transition to electric-only models likely utilising the Neue Klasse architecture. This platform promises substantial power, with capabilities reaching some impressive and arguably unnecessary power figures though the performance SUV is expected to offer at least 450kW.

Despite the disappointment that the segment is evolving into silent electrification, it is worth noting that the X3M found rivals in the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Porsche Macan, both of which are also going to become electric. For now, BMW has not officially confirmed these reports leaving some hope that this may just be a rumour, but it is unlikely considering the German automaker’s future roadmap.

While the new X3 promises to impress with its design and technology, the lack of an M model marks the end of an era for petrol-powered performance SUVs in BMW’s line-up.

