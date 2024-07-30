Volkswagen unveils updated Touareg in South Africa

Volkswagen South Africa has announced the release of the updated Touareg SUV, which will be available from August 1, with significant design and technology updates.

The refreshed Touareg showcases a redesigned front end, featuring a wider upper radiator grille. Notably, it includes the new IQ.Light HD matrix headlights, characterised by three LED modules and L-shaped daytime running lights. The rear design has also been updated, now sporting a continuous horizontal LED strip for the taillight clusters and an illuminated Volkswagen logo.

Inside, the Touareg has received several enhancements, including improved standard voice control and upgraded USB-C connections with a 45w charging capacity. The interior now offers a higher level of comfort, with softer centre console trims. The vehicle also features 30-colour ambient lighting, which now extends to the footwell and drink holders, providing a more refined atmosphere.

The new Touareg is equipped with advanced driving assistance systems. These include ‘Travel Assist’ for assisted driving at all speeds, ‘Night Vision’ to assist with night driving, and ‘Trailer Assist’ for easier manoeuvring with a trailer. Additionally, the SUV comes with an area view camera, enhancing visibility of blind spots during parking.

The updated Touareg is available in two trims: the Elegance and the R-Line. Both trims include the new IQ. Light HD matrix headlights, dynamic brake and turn signal functions, and illuminated logos. The Elegance trim is priced at R1 457 900, while the R-Line variant costs R1 763 900. Both models are powered by a 3.0 TDI 190kW engine paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and 4MOTION permanent all-wheel drive.

The vehicle also includes electrically adjustable leather seats, new alloy wheels, and updated bumpers. The Touareg comes with a five-year/100 000km maintenance plan, a three-year/120 000km warranty, a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty, and a space-saver spare wheel. The service interval is set at 15 000km.

Volkswagen’s updated Touareg aims to deliver enhanced comfort, advanced technology, and a refined design, catering to the premium SUV market in South Africa.

