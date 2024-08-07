Own an Alfa Romeo? Then this track day is for you

On Sunday, the Alfa Romeo Pretoria Club in partnership with Stellantis South Africa, will be hosting its annual Track Day event. Intended to allow owners to experience the sporty essence of Alfa Romeo, the circuit will be open to all owners of the storied Italian brand.

Entrance to the circuit for viewing is free, track access for drivers will cost R500 and an additional R100 is required for passengers. Registration starts at 08:00 at the circuit and the club is expecting a stellar turnout of models spanning the ages.

Join us for a day filled with passion, adrenaline, and camaraderie as we celebrate our love for Alfa Romeo. Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or new to the community, this event promises something for everyone.

Being a family-oriented event, there will be a free kids’ entertainment area with a movie screening available on-site. Food will also be available from the Pitstop Sports Cafe located adjacent to the pit area.

