Defender celebrates 70 years of saving lives

The iconic Land Rover Defender has a rich history intertwined with the Red Cross.

From its roots as a Series Land Rover in 1954, it has been a vital tool in humanitarian efforts worldwide. Today, this partnership continues to save lives and build resilient communities.

A new chapter in Italy

To commemorate this 70th anniversary, Land Rover is launching a flagship project in Italy, the birthplace of the Red Cross. A specially equipped Defender 130 has been donated to the Italian Red Cross, equipped with cutting-edge satellite communications technology. This vehicle will be a lifeline in disaster-stricken areas, providing vital connectivity when traditional networks fail.

A legacy of compassion

For over seven decades the Defender and the Red Cross have impacted millions of lives across the globe. From the deserts of Dubai to the jungles of Nepal, these vehicles have been at the forefront of humanitarian aid.

Defender’s commitment to supporting communities in crisis extends to various projects worldwide, including:

The United Kingdom: Supporting communities affected by extreme weather, fires and power cuts.

• Nepal: Building disaster resilience through training and support.

• Italy: Enhancing search and rescue capabilities.

• Australia: Supporting community response teams in bushfire and flood-prone areas.

• Switzerland: Training search and rescue dog teams.

• Morocco: Providing disaster relief following the devastating 2023 earthquake.

A partnership for the future

The Defender’s enduring legacy is a testament to its capability and the unwavering commitment of Land Rover and the Red Cross. As the world faces increasing challenges, this partnership remains vital in providing aid and support to those in need.

Land Rover is committed to continuing this legacy and working alongside the Red Cross to build a safer and more resilient future for all.

