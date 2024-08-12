BMW 1 Series line-up coming to South Africa

Scheduled to make local landfall in the fourth quarter of 2024, the new BMW 1 Series aims to build on the fourth generation’s profile as the most dynamic product in the premium-midsize hatchback segment.

Looking for a new or used vehicle? Find it here with CARmag!

Although its silhouette resembles that of its predecessor, the new BMW 1 Series’ bodywork, which measures 4 361mm in length, is 42mm longer. The height, too, has increased (up by 25mm). The width (1 800mm) and space between the fore and aft axles (2 670mm) have, however, remained the same, as has boot capacity (380l to 1 200l when folding down the rear seats’ backrest).

Related: BMW M5 Lands in SA for Under R3 Million – Pricing and Specs

The 1’s front end is now characterised by a new interpretation of BMW’s kidney grille flanked by revised LED headlamps, replete with vertically arranged daytime-running lights. At the rear, the two-part taillamps also incorporate LED elements. A noteworthy revision to the 1 portfolio, the Bavarian brand has ditched the eight-speed self-shifter in favour of a seven-speed dual-clutch box, which was previously found on only the 118i. The M135i xDrive has also been handed upgrades, with BMW lifting the M Performance hatch’s power output by 8kW to 233kW.

The 1 for SA – 1 Series arrival dates

When launched locally, the new 1 Series will be available with two engine options, 118i and M135i, with the 120i penned in to arrive in South Africa in 2025.

BMW 118i Fast Facts

Engine: 1.5l, three-cylinder, turbopetrol

Transmission: Seven-speed dual-clutch

Power: 103kW @ 4 600-6 500r/min

Torque: 220N.m @ 1 480-4 200r/min

0-100km/h: 8.5 seconds

Top speed: 213km/h

Fuel consumption: 5.9l/100 km

BMW 120i Fast Facts

Engine: 1.5l, three-cylinder, turbopetrol

Transmission: Seven-speed dual-clutch

Power: 125kW @ 4 700-6 500r/min

Torque: 280N.m @ 1 500-4 400r/min

0-100km/h: 7.8 seconds

Top speed: 226km/h

Fuel consumption: 5.3l/100km

BMW M135i xDrive Fast Facts

Engine: 2l, four-cylinder, turbopetrol

Transmission: Seven-speed dual-clutch

Power: 233kW @ 5 750-6 500r/min

Torque: 400N.m @ 2 000-4 500r/min

0-100km/h: 4.9seconds

Top speed: 250km/h

Fuel consumption: 7.6l/100km

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

Find the full feature in the August issue of CAR Magazine.

The post The BMW 1 Series Lineup Coming to SA appeared first on CAR Magazine.