Suzuki partners with FleetMax Africa for road safety campaign

Suzuki South Africa has partnered with FleetMax Africa, a leading transport consultancy, to launch the DriveSMART with Suzuki campaign.

This initiative aims to raise awareness about road safety among young people, who are disproportionately affected by road accidents.

“Every year, more than 14 000 people die on South Africa’s roads and many thousands more are badly hurt or maimed in vehicle accidents. If you look closely at these statistics, young people are disproportionately affected by vehicle accidents. We want to change that,” says Ashref Ismail, CEO of FleetMax Africa.

FleetMax employs a large group of highly qualified individuals from the transport, traffic, road safety and enforcement backgrounds who are led by Ismail who has more than 20 years experience in road safety education, traffic management and traffic law enforcement.

Suzuki will provide two Grand Vitara GLX models for use in a series of training programmes across South Africa.

Key components of the campaign include

Road safety curriculum: A comprehensive programme covering defensive driving, vehicle maintenance, and other essential topics.

Training videos: Engaging videos that will be shared on social media platforms.

Vehicle donation: Suzuki will provide two Grand Vitara GLX models for training purposes.

The partnership aligns with Suzuki’s commitment to social responsibility. The company has a history of supporting road safety initiatives, including its partnership with Wheel Well.

By working together, Suzuki and FleetMax Africa hope to make a positive impact on road safety in South Africa.

Source: MotorPress