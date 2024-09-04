Motoring

Auto body repairs: A new era of precision and efficiency

Technology is driving a revolution in autobody repairs. Read more about it here.

A workshop without the appropriate technology, is unthinkable.

Gone are the days of cluttered garages and lengthy repairs.

Modern technology is transforming the auto body repair industry, streamlining processes and delivering exceptional results.

Dev Moodley, chairperson of the South African Motor Body Repairer’s Association (Sambra), highlights the industry’s evolution. “Today’s vehicles are sophisticated computers on wheels, demanding equally advanced repair techniques. Accredited Sambra members utilise cutting-edge technology like colour-matching software, 3D visualisation and more to ensure precise and reliable repairs.”

This means better outcomes for consumers, with more accurate repairs and reduced wait times. Sambra is further enhancing its support for members with the launch of a digital toolbox. This comprehensive resource offers business process guidance, expert insights and practical tools to help members optimise operations, improve service quality and enhance customer satisfaction.

The use of technology improves customer communication and relationships.

The toolbox is designed as a flexible reference guide, allowing members to develop their own tailored standard operating procedures. It covers three key areas: customer-facing operations, workshop processes and administration. By staying updated with the latest standards and techniques, members can streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and deliver exceptional results.

Sambra is excited to roll out this new tool nationally, believing it will have a significant positive impact on the industry.

