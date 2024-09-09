Chery’s portfolio expands with all-new Tiggo Cross

Chery South Africa is set to expand its local product offering with the imminent launch of the all-new Tiggo Cross. The crossover, which made its South African debut at the 2024 Festival of Motoring, is positioned to slot between the popular Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 7 Pro.

The Tiggo Cross boasts a differentiated exterior design from the standard Tiggo 4 model, which it shares many underpinnings with, and continues with Chery’s signature grille and LED headlights. The side profile is familiar at first glance but the rear has been outfitted with a bold lighting signature that spans the width of the SUV.

“We’re pleased to confirm that the new Tiggo Cross recently introduced to South Africans at the Festival of Motoring will indeed be on local roads before the end of the year,” said Verene Petersen, national marketing manager at Chery South Africa.

Inside, the Tiggo Cross offers a spacious and technologically advanced cabin. Chery has focused on providing a blend of modern aesthetics and user-friendly features, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.

Under the bonnet, the Tiggo Cross is expected to be powered by a 1.5l turbocharged engine taken from the Tiggo 4 Pro, delivering 108kW and 210N.m of torque. This power will be transmitted to the front wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Chery South Africa has been experiencing significant success in the South African market, and the Tiggo Cross is poised to further strengthen its position. The company’s commitment to offering reliable and feature-packed vehicles, coupled with its competitive pricing, has resonated well with local consumers.

With the Tiggo Cross set to launch before the end of 2024, more details regarding specifications, pricing, and local availability will be announced closer to the launch date. That said, this more upmarket SUV will slot between the Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 7 Pro and thus pricing is expected around the R500 000 mark.

