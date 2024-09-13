Vespas and tuk-tuks take to Stofskop oval racing event

The latest edition of Stofskop Powered by Motul took to the dusty Randfontein Raceway for this year’s event, which was bigger than ever, with nearly 100 riders taking part — 20 more than the previous year. Despite the growth, Stofskop retained all the quirky elements that have made it a standout on the motorcycle calendar, showcasing a mix of classic bikes and enthusiastic participants.

One of the key highlights of the 2024 event was the increased diversity among participants. A quarter of the field was made up of women, who took part in nearly every category, including the fan-favourite Inappropriate Road Bikes, the Moped Mashups, and the revitalised Sidecar Shenanigans. This blend of riders contributed to the event’s inclusive and fun atmosphere, adding to its reputation as the ultimate social motorcycle gathering.

The crowd’s energy was equally vibrant, with fancy dress adding a playful element to the event. Riders and spectators embraced the theme, dressing up as characters from Despicable Me, the Super Mario Brothers, and even donning Disco Diva and Steampunk outfits. The lively atmosphere was amplified by the tunes of a trackside DJ and the running commentary of MC Greg Moloney, who kept the crowd entertained throughout the event.

Stofskop organizer Chris Shelvey, noted how the event’s growth mirrors the evolution of South Africa’s motorcycle community.

“I wouldn’t be the organiser of Stofskop if I didn’t enjoy a little chaos and confusion in the name of fun and family entertainment,” Shelvey said.

He added that it was especially gratifying to see the diversity of participants and fans alike.

“Stofskop never disappoints, and this year was no exception,” commented Motul general manager for southern and eastern Africa Mercia Jansen. She highlighted the event’s role in energising the motorcycle industry and encouraging riders to dust off their bikes and participate. “With riders of all ages taking part, we can feel confident about the longevity of the local motorcycle market,” she added.

