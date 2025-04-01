Is your car battery healthy? Avoid winter breakdowns

A flat car battery can disrupt any day, especially on a frosty winter morning. While leaving lights on is a common culprit, numerous factors can drain your battery.

Jump leads or a push start might offer a temporary fix, but ignoring early warning signs will likely lead to a costly breakdown, warns Vishal Premlall, the national director of TEPA (Tyre, Equipment, Parts Association), an affiliate of the Retail Motor Industry.

Understanding battery types is crucial. Not all batteries are the same, and each requires specific care:

• Flooded lead-acid: Common in older vehicles, these require maintenance and last 3-5 years.

• Enhanced flooded batteries: Designed for basic start-stop systems, offering longer life (up to 6 years) and generally maintenance-free.

• Absorbent glass mat: Found in advanced start-stop and regenerative braking vehicles, these are durable but need specialised care to last 3-7 years.

Recognising a failing battery is vital. Watch for these warning signs:

• Slow engine cranking.

• Dim headlights and electrical issues.

• Clicking sounds when starting.

• Frequent jump-starts.

• Dashboard battery warning light.

• Electrical malfunctions (windows, radio, air conditioning).

• Swollen battery case.

• Sulphur smell.

• Corroded terminals.

When replacing your battery, Premlall advises focusing on size, power rating, warranty and brand. “A ‘good deal’ doesn’t always equal a good battery,” he cautions. “Cheap batteries can lead to premature failure and unexpected breakdowns.”

Proper installation is essential. “Don’t rely on amateur fitters,” Premlall stresses. Incorrect installation can cause electrical shorts, blown fuses or damage to onboard electronics. Loose connections, overtightened clamps and incompatible battery types can also lead to problems.

“Quality is paramount,” he says. “Invest in a reliable, powerful battery and have it professionally fitted at a reputable centre for guaranteed secure installation.”

TEPA promotes responsible battery disposal. Car batteries contain hazardous chemicals like lead and acid. “Recycle old batteries at reputable fitment centres,” Premlall urges. “By exchanging your old battery, you contribute to a cleaner environment.”

