The Valiant is Aston Martin’s manual masterpiece

Billed as a modern masterpiece, Aston Martin’s latest limited-edition offering was originally conceived from a personal commission from the Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso, who, following the release of the Valour, wanted a more track-focused version of the latter.

The result was the Valiant. Only 38 examples will be made.

“The Valiant is born from my passion for driving at the limit and I have enjoyed working closely with the Q by Aston Martin team on both the design and technical specification, and believe we have created a masterpiece,” said the two-time F1 world champion.

Beating beneath the Valiant’s sculpted bonnet, its 5.2-litre V12 heart produces 548kW and 753Nm of torque. Power is directed to the road exclusively via a six-speed manual gearbox.

The Valiant is brought to a halt by a set of carbon-ceramic disc brakes, measuring 410 and 360mm fore and aft, respectively. The latter items are housed in 21-inch magnesium wheels, wrapped in 275/35 front and 325/30 rear rubber.

“The Valiant embodies Aston Martin’s determined commitment to build rare and extraordinary cars for true drivers,” added Marco Mattiacci, the global chief brand and commercial officer of Aston Martin.

