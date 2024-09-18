Volvo delivers first FH750 XXL to Wardens Cartage

Wardens Cartage recently received the delivery of the first Volvo FH 750hp Euro 5 6X4 tractor and a new-generation Globetrotter FH 750hp version 6 XXL cab, marking a new era of transportation solutions.

A Volvo Trucks customer for over two decades, the company has relied on Volvo’s reliability, service and driver safety. This latest addition to their fleet further strengthens their commitment to Volvo Trucks.

The FH750 XXL offers exceptional features

• Powerful engine: Delivering up to 750hp for demanding tasks.

• Spacious cab: Providing unmatched comfort and safety for drivers.

• Advanced technology: Incorporating the latest innovations in truck design.

Volvo Trucks’ is committed to customer satisfaction by providing vehicles that offer exceptional quality and safety, and its commitment to environmental care has made it a leading provider of transport solutions worldwide.

As a leader in its field, Wardens Cartage continually adapts to industry trends and invests in cutting-edge technology to meet customer needs. This partnership between Volvo Trucks and Wardens Cartage exemplifies a successful collaboration in the South African transport industry.

Source: Tanje Wandrag