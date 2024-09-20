2024 BMW X3: Bigger, bolder, and packed with tech

Measuring 4 755mm in length and 1 920mm in width, the box-fresh BMW X3’s bodywork is 34mm longer and 29mm wider than its predecessor’s. However, the height has been decreased by 25mm, to 1 660mm. According to the German marque, together with the increases in track width, the latter adds to the midsize.

Viewed from the front, the most notable redesigned element is a new interpretation of BMW’s kidney grille, which now features vertical and diagonal bars. The grille, which is available with contour lighting, is flanked by new LED headlamp clusters, replete with L-shaped daytime-running lights. The taillamps have also been revised. A selection of alloy wheels, ranging from 19 to 21 inches, are available.

Looking for your next new or used vehicle? Find it here with CARmag!

Stepping inside, BMW’s Curved Display arrangement takes centre stage. The setup, which runs the automaker’s latest operating system, comprises a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and touch-enabled infotainment display, replete with screen mirroring and sat-nav, measuring 14.9 inches. A new multifunction steering wheel with column-mounted shift paddles is also present, as are electrically adjustable and heated sports seats. A head-up display and panoramic sunroof are among the cost options.

The engine line-up comprises a duo of petrol powertrains (the 20 xDrive and M50 xDrive, which replaces the M40i), a plug-in hybrid petrol (30e xDrive, the first electrified BMW produced by BMW SA) and a single diesel, the 20d xDrive. The diesel derivative’s two-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged unit, which is coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission, develops 145kW and 400Nm. BMW claims a fuel consumption figure of 5.8L/100km. All models direct power to all four corners via the Bavarian brand’s familiar eight-speed automatic transmission.

Find the full feature in the September issue of CAR Magazine.

