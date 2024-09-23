The most potent to wear the Golf badge yet

Cranking up the Golf R’s peak power and torque outputs, with the Mk8.5, VW has created the most powerful series-production car to ever don the ‘Golf’ badge.

For the revised eighth-generation Golf R, Volkswagen has cranked up the wick on the halo hot hatch’s EA888 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine to 245kW and 420Nm, increases of 10kW and 20Nm over the pre-updated model. VW claims the Mk8.5 Golf R dispatches the 0-100km/h sprint in 4.6s, two-10ths of a second quicker than the outgoing model, before topping out at an electronically governed 250km/h. However, specifying the R-Performance package deletes the limiter; bumping the maximum speed up to 270km/h.

In addition, selecting this option the Golf R gains Drift and Special driving modes. According to Volkswagen, the latter was specially adapted to the conditions Nürburgring Nordschleife. A GPS lap timer and G-meter — displayed on the 10.2-inch Digital Cockpit Pro — are also included with the package.

Sited atop the dash, the new touch-enabled infotainment screen measures 12.9 inches. The setup incorporates Apple CarPlay/Android Auto screen mirroring and ChatGPT-based voice assistance. Sports seats are also present. New 19-inch ‘Warmenau’ alloys, which weigh 8kg a piece and provide more efficient cooling for the brakes, are available as an option.

